Inuitive's NU4000 3D and AI Vision processor powers Alps Alpine's obstacle detection in Fukushin Electrics' next-gen electric cart, POLCAR [SPX-1]

This selection confirms the NU4000's superiority as a high-quality, reliable and precise Edge AI processor, for any mobility platform

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inuitive – a fabless semiconductor company that develops advanced vision processors for Edge devices – is supplying its NU4000 to Japanese multi-national corporation, Alps Alpine, for integration into its obstacle detection unit, which is being used by Fukushin Electrics in its next-generation electric cart.

Based on a unique architecture, the NU4000 is a 3D Vision and AI processor designed for use in smart devices that need to see and understand the world around them. Applications include Augmented and Virtual Reality, Robotics, Drones and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).

Fukushin Electrics' POLCAR is the first and most advanced step into smart mobility systems, offering a safer and more secure electric cart experience. Built into the obstacle detection unit of the POLCAR, Inuitive's NU4000 detects potential obstacles such as people, objects, gutters, etc. in advance. The cart then issues a sound and light alert to the driver, while automatically decelerating and stopping to prevent collision.

"Inuitive's NU4000 combines 3D and AI, enabling Alps Alpine's obstacle detection system to filter out irrelevant information while fulfilling its primary mission – preventing collisions," says Kenichi Kitatani, Power and Mobility Project Manager at Alps Alpine. "Until now the sole option was to separately use a 3D-only system that requires heavy processing to generate relevant information, or an AI-only system that detects many classes of objects. While high sensitivity results good in detection, it can also cause overload with hazards that are better ignored. The NU4000 offers the best of both worlds, in one compact unit."

"Having successfully completed a series of rigorous tests and checks to ensure compliance with the most stringent standards and regulatory requirements, our selection by Alps Alpine for this project is a strong validation of our technology," says Shlomo Gadot, founder and CEO of Inuitive. "We look forward to this being a catalyst for many more collaborations with integrators in Northeast Asia and beyond."

"The development of smarter user experiences depends on high-quality depth sensing, on-chip SLAM, computer vision and deep learning capabilities," says Rich Wawrzyniak Principal Market Analyst, ASIC & SoC at Semico Research Corp. "This is what makes the work that Inuitive is doing so exciting; they are facilitating the ongoing development of smart products. Embedded vision and AI are going to be pervasive functions in our society, and Inuitive is well positioned to aid companies wanting to add these capabilities to their products going forward."

About Inuitive

Inuitive is the leading fabless semiconductor company in the area of 3D sensing. The company develops technology that optimizes consumer experiences and enhances competitive advantages for robots, drones, virtual and augmented reality applications. Its NU4000 3D and AI Vision processor is based on a unique architecture that combines algorithms, ASIC, and system solutions, enabling devices to acquire more human-like capabilities.

With AI at its core, the Inuitive solution also includes a 3D Depth Sensing Computer Vision processor and powerful deep learning capabilities to enable smart devices to become even smarter.

For more information on Inuitive, please visit the company's website: http://inuitive-tech.com/ and YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBtr49nB_xZ1nHK9YZzaaAg

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine is a leading manufacturer of electronic components and in-vehicle information equipment that has produced numerous world-first products since its establishment in 1948. The company currently has 110 bases in 26 countries and regions around the world. Its global portfolio includes approximately 40,000 products and solutions, including consumer products such as car navigation systems and car audio & visual devices, digital keys utilizing smartphone apps and blockchain technology, and systems/ services such as remote monitoring.

For more information on Alps Alpine, please visit the company's website https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/

About Fukushin Electric

Since its establishment in 1957, Fukushin Electric has been developing advanced technologies and manufacturing high-quality products in a wide range of fields such as automobiles, housing/ industrial equipment, and aviation equipment.

For more information on Fukushin Electric, please visit the company's website www.felco.co.jp

