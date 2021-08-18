AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invado Solutions, a boutique Pardot consulting firm and Salesforce marketing partner, has launched a full-service demand generation solution for its customers. The solution includes full demand gen strategy development, campaign creation, technical implementation and operational support. Carlos Hidalgo, a B2B demand generation strategy veteran, author and TedX speaker, has joined Invado Solutions as Head of Demand Generation Strategy. Carlos brings 25 years of B2B marketing experience to Invado and will drive the new line of business.

INVADO SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES FULL DEMAND GEN SERVICES FOR PARDOT CUSTOMERS

Invado Solutions is a recognized Salesforce and Pardot marketing partner, and has provided Pardot consulting and implementation services to B2B, Higher Ed and Nonprofit customers since 2017. "Marketing executives are hungry to learn how to leverage the power of Pardot and Salesforce to drive growth," Christopher Doran, CEO of Invado Solutions said. "With this strategic offering, Invado customers now have a partner that can deliver a full demand generation strategy as well as technology implementation harnessing Pardot and the Salesforce platform. Invado is truly a full-service Salesforce demand generation agency that can become an extension of our clients' marketing team and help organizations meet their growth goals year after year."

"With the launch of its full-service demand gen solution, Invado has a unique opportunity within the Salesforce ecosystem to help clients reach - and even exceed - their revenue goals," Carlos Hidalgo said. "I am excited about the opportunity to bring this new line of business to our clients and enable them to get more value from their Pardot and Salesforce investment."

Invado will be sharing a proven Demand Generation Model to help marketing executives transform their demand generation efforts with Pardot and Salesforce during a webinar on September 15, 2021. Register here.

About Invado Solutions

Invado Solutions is a full-service boutique Salesforce marketing agency that helps customers drive revenue with Pardot and Salesforce. World-class brands spanning industries – from B2B to higher education to nonprofits and everything in between – have chosen Invado to guide them on their Salesforce marketing journey from implementation to innovation. Our team is composed of passionate people who are the best at what they do and are committed to helping our clients gain the most from their Salesforce marketing investments.

About Carlos Hidalgo

Carlos is a recognized thought leader in the marketing industry, and has served as both a practitioner and consultant in B2B marketing. His book, Driving Demand: Transforming B2B Marketing to Meet the Needs of the Modern Buyer, is a top-rated "marketing book of all time". Many Fortune 500 companies have relied on Carlos to shape and guide their demand generation strategies, and, as an international speaker and blogger, he has been sought after for his opinion on emerging trends in the marketing industry.

