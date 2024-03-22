|
22.03.2024 16:29:08
Invalda INVL Group sells part of Šiauliu bankas shares to stay within 20% threshold
Invalda INVL, the leading asset management group in the Baltics, has decided to sell part of its stake in Šiauliu Bankas (1.95 million shares or 0.29% of the share capital) in order to stay within the 20% threshold as set by the European Central Bank's decision.
"Taking into account our current stake in Šiauliu Bankas and the completion of the acquisition of part of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's stake announced in 2021, we would exceed the 20% threshold. Therefore, it was decided to sell part of the shares in Šiauliu Bankas. This week we sold almost 1.44 million shares of the bank through the Group's company INVL Asset Management and we intend to sell the remaining shares in the near future," says Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL.
Person authorised to provide additional information:
Darius Šulnis
CEO of Invalda INVL
E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com
