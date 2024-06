Invalda INVL notes will be listed on the regulated market

On 27 June 2024 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit notes of Invalda INVL in the nominal value of EUR 10 million (ISIN LT0000409229) to the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange from 1 July 2024.

