Invalda INVL plans offering of bonds this year

Invalda INVL has engaged AB Šiauliu bankas and UAB FMI INVL Financial Advisors to assess the possibilities of borrowing on the capital markets and, after completing all steps required by law, to arrange the placement of bonds.

The Management Board of Invalda INVL has approved a bond programme of up to EUR 25 million in accordance with the base prospectus, on the basis of which the company may issue one or more series of one or more tranches of non-convertible bonds denominated in Euro with a maturity of up to five (5) years and with a fixed interest rate. The bonds would be secured by pledging as collateral a part of the company's shares in Šiauliu Bankas, targeting a loan-to-value ratio (the ratio of the bond issue size to the value of the pledged assets) of no more than 50%.

A base prospectus has already been submitted to the Bank of Lithuania for approval.

Depending on the situation in the capital markets and subject to the approval of the bond offering documents and the necessary decisions of the management bodies on the final terms, Invalda INVL plans to issue the bonds later this year by listing the issue on the Nasdaq Vilnius debt securities list. The EUR 10 million bond tranche of the programme is anticipated to be issued in the near future. In the case of issuing bonds, the issuer would use the funds raised to invest into the funds managed by the Invalda INVL group and to repay its obligations under the credit line agreement with Luminor bank.

Once the company's Management Board approves the final terms of the first tranche of bonds, the company will make a further announcement.