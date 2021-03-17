InventHelp Inventor Creates Solar-heated Street Signs (ROH-738)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "During the winter, driving can be hazardous because of snow covered signs. I wanted to create a way to melt the snow and ice covering signs, and improve safety for drivers," said an inventor from Niagara Falls, NY. "So, I created SUNSIGNS."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a solar-powered lighting and cold-weather elimination device for commercial street signs and residential mailboxes. It would provide a cold-weather eliminator and light source for any residential mailbox or municipality street sign. The module would melt an accumulation of snow or ice to aid in providing optimum visibility of the sign information at all times. It would be easy to use and install. Additionally, it features a durable, simple design that would save energy.

The inventor described his unique design. "There is nothing out there like it. My design would make navigation in the winter safe."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-738, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

