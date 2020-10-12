InventHelp Inventor Creates Upper Body Workout Device (ALL-2102)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While attending boxing classes, I thought there could be a better way to improve upper body strength," said an inventor from Stone Mountain, Ga. "So, I invented the ARM CYCLE."

The invention fulfills the need for a unique piece of exercise equipment that would help tone the biceps and triceps using a cranking or pumping motion. It would provide fitness enthusiasts with a unique workout to strengthen and tone the biceps and triceps. Using this proposed product as part of a consistent workout regimen could help an individual increase strength in the upper body, which would improve stamina, endurance, strength, etc. This device could enhance performance in a wide variety of fitness activities and sports Easy to install and use. Additionally, it can be made for use at a gym or residence.

The inventor described their unique design. "My invention is unique because it can help boxers improve upper cuts."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

