26.01.2021 20:45:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops a Quonset Nut Dispenser (CNC-620)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Mooresville, North Carolina who was looking for a way to save time and be more productive in the rapid application of hardware nuts to bolts on larger metal building structure work, developed a tool that would dispense a large quantity of nuts in rapid, sequential method through use of one tool.
The patent-granted invention provides a large capacity and dispensing of nut hardware for Quonset hut and other larger metal structure installation and assembly.
The inventor described the invention as a "rapid-loading, Quonset nut dispenser."
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-620, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
