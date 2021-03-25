|
InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Assisting in Oil and Gas Field Spill Cleanup (PIT-1142)
PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the oil and gas industry and wanted to improve the efficiency of fluid removal on the job," said an inventor, from Morgantown, W. Va., "so I invented the MARK V VAC."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for multiple workers to simultaneously clean up a gas or oil spill. In doing so, it saves time and effort while boosting productivity. The invention features an adaptable and efficient design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a patent application is in process.
The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com
