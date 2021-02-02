InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for weighing luggage without having to lift the bag (PIT-1085)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Over 3 years ago, at an airline counter in Beijing, China, I was forced to unpack my bags and throw away personal items to meet weight restrictions. I was so embarrassed, as I did this in front of a line of annoyed travelers who looked on," said the inventor from Ellwood City, PA, "so I invented the No-Lift Portable Luggage Scale."

Transportation companies (airline, bus, train, cruise ships) are constantly revising the maximum luggage weight they will allow before fines are imposed or even bags refused. And now, many international airlines are limiting the weight of carry-on bags as well! My invention is the essential no-lift portable scale, which can be carried by any traveler to weigh their bags - anytime and anyplace.

Any luggage scale for sale today (whether mechanical or battery powered) requires a traveler to physically lift the piece to display the weight - sometimes in excess of 50 lbs.!

My patent-pending invention eliminates the need to lift heavy luggage in order to weigh it. It is efficient and user-friendly and eliminates the need for travelers to guess the physical weight thereby avoiding the embarrassment at the check-in counter and having to pay additional fees. The proposed cost of my invention would be less than the fees for one bag that was overweight. My invention features an accurate, compact, lightweight, durable and water-resistant design that is convenient to transport and store in any carry-on bag or backpack. My device has a rechargeable battery to supply power to a large backlit electronic display. Bluetooth technology is also integrated into my design to connect with a smartphone application to display the weight in lbs. or kg.

