InventHelp Inventor Develops Air Flow Redirector for Floor HVAC Ducts (STU-2287)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature year round, can be a challenge, especially when it's difficult to keep the HVAC air ducts unobstructed by furniture and other room décor. Fortunately, an inventor from Salt Lake City, Utah, has found a way to solve the problem.

He developed HEATING AND COOLING DISTRIBUTOR to redirect hot and cold air flow from an HVAC system floor register. As such, it keeps furniture from blocking air ducts, providing greater flexibility in furniture arrangement. More importantly, it optimizes indoor heating and cooling for greater comfort. This novel accessory is also lightweight, versatile, practical and easy to install. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "In high school and college, my job involved moving furniture into homes and businesses," he said. "Often, however, the best location for a piece of furniture was right over an HVAC system register."

