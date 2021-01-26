InventHelp Inventor Develops Attic Seal (CNC-633)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide homeowners with an energy efficient way to seal their attic access opening," said an inventor from Rock Hill, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a box that could easily be placed to prevent controlled air loss through an attic opening."

He developed the patent-pending ATTIC ACCESS INSULATOR which fits any attic opening. This convenient and simple invention could easily be positioned without the need for tools. It would properly seal the attic opening and would be energy efficient and cost effective.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

