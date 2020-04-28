InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Engine Tool for Removing Harmonic Balancer (KSC-1359)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Removing the harmonic balancer bolt of a car engine can be quite a challenge, even for professional automotive mechanics. However, thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Nevada, Mo., even automotive do-it-yourselfers can accomplish the task with little trouble.

He developed a prototype for HBS TOOL, patent-pending, to simplify the process of removing the harmonic balancer bolt of a motor vehicle engine. As such, it keeps the balancer from turning when applying torque during repair. Thus, it eliminates the need for an electric or pneumatic impact wrench. Since it saves time, effort and expense, it can improve productivity and customer service for automotive mechanics. Those who work on their own cars will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, it is easy to use, carry and store.

The inventor's personal needs inspired the idea. "I wanted to remove the harmonic balancer bolt of my car's engine without investing in an expensive pneumatic or electric impact wrench," he said. "This tool gets the job done at a much lower cost."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KSC-1359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

