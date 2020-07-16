+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Barricade System to Protect Against Flooding (HUN-887)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to protect a home against flooding," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the TURTLE SHELL SHELTER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent rising flood waters from entering a structure. In doing so, it offers an alternative to sandbags and other devices. As a result, it could help to minimize flood damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent unwanted damage from flood water."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-887, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

