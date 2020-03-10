InventHelp Inventor Develops Brake Adjustment Hand Tool (TRO-182)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, has developed the CHECK IT, a hand tool for measuring brake adjustments on large commercial transport trucks and trailers. It simplifies the operation for truck drivers and mechanics while helping to ensure the brakes are safe and within compliance with the law. A prototype is available and it is patent-pending.

"I am a professional driver and created a prototype to assist with the daily brake measuring task. It has proven to work extremely well," said the inventor. The CHECK IT accurately measures brake adjustments of transport trucks and trailers. It ensures that the brakes are all safe and legal prior to driving. Using this tool eliminates the need to lie down, kneel on pavement or climb under the vehicle. Ultimately, this tool helps maintain a high level of travel safety, and may even prevent major accidents caused by out-of-adjustment brakes. It is convenient and easy to use, and also offers an easy-to-store design when not in use.

