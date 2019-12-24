PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While filling my car with fuel my cane kept falling from the vehicle to the ground," said an inventor from Niagara Falls, New York. "This inspired me to develop a means to firmly anchor the cane. It augments 3- and 4-pronged canes. It has the ability to fit any and all canes."

He developed the CSU---CANE STAND UP UNIT to ensure that a cane was readily accessible and housed in a sanitary fashion. This product would prevent the cane from falling to the floor where it was not accessible to the user. Additionally, it could save users time, energy as well as stress.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-608, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cane-caddy-roh-608-300978656.html

SOURCE InventHelp