PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew tired of the crowns of baseball caps losing their shape and integrity," said an inventor, from Rialto, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a means for the cap to retain an attractive appearance."

He developed the CAP KEEPER to provide structural support for the cap's crown to main the stylish appearance of the cap. This would ensure that the cap and its wearer have a sharp and attractive appearance. Additionally, it enables the user to store ID, credit cards and cash for safe keeping.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cap-keeper-rsd-124-301080139.html

SOURCE InventHelp