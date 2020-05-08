InventHelp Inventor Develops Classifier Device for Marijuana Buds (LVT-241)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a cultivator and I wanted to create a time-saving way to classify marijuana buds," said an inventor, from Pahrump, Nev., "so I invented the NIFTY SIFTY."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to classify marijuana buds. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to manually classifying buds. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce damage caused by excessive handling. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial marijuana growers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to preserve the integrity of a bud by reducing handling time."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

