InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool Accessory for an Improved Grip (PHO-2737)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a housecleaner and I thought there could be a better way to keep a handle on things especially when your hands are wet," said an inventor, from Chandler, Ariz., "so I invented the VONET NO SLIP GRIP."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to utilize a cleaning tool like a broom or mop. In doing so, it enhances the user's grip and control. It also could help to reduce physical strain on the hands and wrists. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers and commercial cleaners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be used with a variety of tool handles.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is effective in providing a more comfortable grip with wet or dry hands, and could help reduce soreness and blisters when cleaning."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2737, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

