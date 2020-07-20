InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Fire Pit and Barbecue Grill (NMJ-505)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy campfires and barbecue cooking may not always have access to both, depending on the area. Thanks to the creative design of an inventor from Glasgow, Ky., however, there is now a portable solution to the problem.

He developed a prototype for ULTIMATE FIRE PIT to provide an open campfire experience as well as a convenient option for outdoor barbecue cooking, all in one unit. Designed to fit perfectly inside a truck bed for easy transport, it can be easily moved, even with a fire going. The unit is also durable, versatile and adjustable and it requires no tools. Users will appreciate how easy it is to operate, clean and maintain as well. In addition, this novel appliance is cost efficient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I first thought of this when my young son wanted to have a campout," he said, "and realized its dual functionality would appeal to a wide market of outdoor enthusiasts."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

