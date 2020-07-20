+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
20.07.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Fire Pit and Barbecue Grill (NMJ-505)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy campfires and barbecue cooking may not always have access to both, depending on the area. Thanks to the creative design of an inventor from Glasgow, Ky., however, there is now a portable solution to the problem.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed a prototype for ULTIMATE FIRE PIT to provide an open campfire experience as well as a convenient option for outdoor barbecue cooking, all in one unit. Designed to fit perfectly inside a truck bed for easy transport, it can be easily moved, even with a fire going. The unit is also durable, versatile and adjustable and it requires no tools. Users will appreciate how easy it is to operate, clean and maintain as well. In addition, this novel appliance is cost efficient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I first thought of this when my young son wanted to have a campout," he said, "and realized its dual functionality would appeal to a wide market of outdoor enthusiasts."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-combination-fire-pit-and-barbecue-grill-nmj-505-301095382.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab am Montag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden nach dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB