01.05.2020 20:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Carrier (LAX-1135)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found carrying my baby to be hard on my back, neck and shoulders," said an inventor from Winnetka, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to support the child that was pain free."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the STANDEE to allow a parent to hold and carry a child for longer periods of time by providing an alternative to the hip carry or shoulder carry options. The invention would help adults hold the child without causing pain in the arms, shoulders or back. Additionally, it would allow the child to support his own weight for convenience on an array of outings.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-comfort-carrier-lax-1135-301042527.html

SOURCE InventHelp

