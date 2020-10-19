InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Control Leash (DNV-138)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have had many leashes break when the dog pulls and have found it difficult to control the pet without support of the body," said inventors from Broomfield, Colorado. "This inspired us to develop a waist-supported leash for enhanced comfort and control."

They developed the LEAD COMMANDER to control the pet without the leash breaking. This invention would free the dog owner's hands for other tasks or balance which could also reduce hand, wrist or arm injures. Additionally, it would provide stability, back support and padding.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

