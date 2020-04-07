InventHelp Inventor Develops Concrete Step Height Guide (PIT-970)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of having the right tool for a particular job are well known. With this in mind, two inventors from Reynoldsville, Pa., set about to design such a tool to ease the time and labor intensive job of laying out concrete steps.

They developed a prototype for EASY STAIR JIG to insure uniform construction for all steps in a set of concrete stairs. As such, it improves the finished appearance and eliminates the need for corrective work. Thus, it saves time and effort since it guarantees good results the first time. At the same time it adjusts to accommodate various rise patterns in different flights of stairs. It is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The work experience of one of the inventors inspired the idea. "I was tired of installing concrete steps that looked uneven and having to redo the job so it reflected good quality workmanship," he said.



