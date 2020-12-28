InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Electronic Cigarettes (LLF-354)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient accessory to prevent you from losing your electronic cigarette," said an inventor, from Kissimmee, Fla., "so I invented THE CHAIN. My design eliminates the cost and hassle associated with purchasing replacement electronic cigarettes."

The invention provides an effective way to secure and use an electronic cigarette. In doing so, it helps to prevent accidental drops and damage. It also ensures that the electronic cigarette is easily accessible when needed. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the users of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LLF-354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

