25.08.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Filling a Cooler with Ice (CCT-4451)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to fill coolers with ice from the ice maker for barbecues and camping," said an inventor, from Houston, Ohio," so I invented the KOOLER BUDDY."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more efficient way to fill a cooler with ice from an ice maker. In doing so, it helps to prevent ice spills and messes. It also saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to lift the cooler to the refrigerator. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to buy bags of ice or waste time using a small container to transfer ice to the cooler."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-accessory-for-filling-a-cooler-with-ice-cct-4451-301117611.html

SOURCE InventHelp

