01.05.2020 16:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Guitar Players (LCC-4437)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for musicians to practice and hear their instruments without disturbing others," said an inventor, from Kunkeltown, Pa., "so I invented the RECORDING SET-PRACTICE SET."

The invention enables a guitarist to hear sound from his instrument without using a conventional amplifier. In doing so, it provides a more effective way to play and practice at various remote locations. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to prevent disturbances to others. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for guitar players and other musicians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to transport and store heavy amplifiers."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

