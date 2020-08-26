26.08.2020 19:10:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Hanging Pictures (HLW-2273)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was decorating my new home and thought there could be a better way to mark the wall before hanging a picture to prevent mistakes," said an inventor, from Vero Beach, Fla., "so I invented the MARKS A DOT."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hang a picture or other decorative item on a wall. In doing so, it ensures that the item is properly hung in the desired location. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to struggle with a tape measure, level and other tools. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design simplifies the task of hanging pictures, frames, shelves and other decorations."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2273, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-accessory-for-hanging-pictures-hlw-2273-301118765.html

SOURCE InventHelp

