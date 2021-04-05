+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
05.04.2021 19:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Carrier for Sports Helmets (FRO-794)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to transport baseball/softball helmets and set them up at the field for a practice or game," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented the BASEBALL/SOFTBALL HELMET CARRIER. My design eliminates the hassle of searching through multiple duffle bags to find the right helmet on the grass or dirt near or in dugout."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and transport baseball/softball helmets. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a duffle bag. As a result, it increases organization and it ensures that helmets can be easily accessed during a game or practice. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for baseball and softball teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-794, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

