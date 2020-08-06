InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Clean (NJD-2163)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of my window screens getting so dirty and the dirt accumulating on the window sill," said an inventor from Edison, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a system to protect the screen and sill from dirt, grime as well as inclement weather."

She developed the EZ SILL CLEAN to protect the screen and sill from dirt, grime and inclement weather. This invention could prevent premature replacement of window screens and sills to save homeowners time, energy as well as money. Additionally, it would be affordably priced, easy to use as well as simple to install.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

