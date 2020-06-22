+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
22.06.2020 19:15:00

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Clips (OCC-1503)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As construction workers we have had lights continually falling from our hard hats," said inventors from Long Beach, California. "This inspired us to develop a means to firmly anchor lights as well as a pencil or glasses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They developed THE GRABBER to prevent the lights from falling and breaking or injuring the wearer. This invention would provide illumination for increased productivity and would ensure that the wearer is clearly visible for enhanced safety. Additionally, this easy to position device would keep a pencil and glasses readily accessible. 

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1503, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.    

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-clips-occ-1503-301080024.html

SOURCE InventHelp

