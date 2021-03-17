+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Fishing Rod Holder (RSD-145)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved holder for securing a fishing rod in the ground," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif., "so I invented the FISHING POLE HOLDER. My design ensures that the rod is at a comfortable height and readily accessible when needed."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a fishing rod within the ground. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the rod while fishing. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and remove so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RSD-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

