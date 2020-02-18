InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Foot Rest for Patio Tables (ALL-1892)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable way for everyone around a patio table to prop their feet up," said an inventor, from Rossville, Ga., "so I invented the PATIO TABLE FOOT PROP."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective place to rest the feet while sitting at a patio table. In doing so, it offers an alternative to resting feet on a chair or the ground. As a result, it enhances comfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added comfort and relaxation while sitting at a patio table. It also can be used as a shelf. It also is great for people with feet and back issues."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1892, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

