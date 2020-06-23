|
23.06.2020 19:45:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Load Status Indicator for Semi-Trucks (DLL-3707)
PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and thought there needed to be a better way to know the load status of a trailer," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the STATUS SWITCH."
The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to indicate if a semi-truck trailer is full or empty. In doing so, it eliminates the need to open the trailer door to reveal the load status. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases communication and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a quick and easy way to check if a trailer is full or empty."
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3707, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-load-status-indicator-for-semi-trucks-dll-3707-301080138.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- Grüne Börsenampel: ATX schließt stark -- DAX endet ebenfalls deutlich im Plus -- Grüne Vorzeichen letztlich an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte den Dienstagshandel mit Aufschlägen beenden. An den deutschen Börsen ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. Anleger an den US-Aktienmärkten sind am Dienstag in Feierlaune. Auch in Fernost ging es auf grünes Terrain.