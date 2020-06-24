InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Scoring Accessory for Dominoes (HUN-876)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like playing dominoes but I thought there could be an easier way to keep score," said an inventor, from Cypress, Texas, "so I invented the DOMINOES SCORE CARD."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep track of scores while playing dominoes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a pencil/pen and paper. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could increase scoring accuracy. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient scoring accessory for dominoes players."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-876, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

