InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tool for Opening Sealed Boxes (DNV-222)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient tool for opening and unpacking boxes," so I invented the POPPING RING. My wearable design ensures that the tool is easily accessible and ready to use while working."

The patent-pending invention provides a more convenient way to open a sealed box. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using razors, knives, box cutters, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent damage to the item stored within the sealed box. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial workers such as shipping agents, material handlers, stock clerks, professional movers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-222, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

