14.12.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tool for Window/Trim Installation (DNV-190)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I install windows and I thought there could be a faster, more efficient method," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the TRIM KIT WINDOW TEMPLATE. My design eliminates misalignments and it reduces the need for assistance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention facilitates the task of installing windows and trim. In doing so, it enables trim to be easily nailed in place after window installation. It also increases precision and efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-tool-for-windowtrim-installation-dnv-190-301191082.html

SOURCE InventHelp

