18.03.2020 14:45:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Check the Time and Date (CCP-1535)
PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for people to check the time or the date without having to look down at a watch or phone," said an inventor, from S. Holland, Ill., "so I invented the X24."
The patent pending invention provides an effective way to notify an individual of the time and date. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional watches, calendars and electronic devices. As a result, it could increase organization, time-management, convenience and safety and it could provide added style. The invention features a unique and user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with visual impairments, non-24 sleep disorders and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an easy and efficient way to keep track of the time."
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1535, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-way-to-check-the-time-and-date-ccp-1535-301023116.html
SOURCE InventHelp
