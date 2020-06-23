|
InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Stay Cool (AUP-1167)
PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient personal cooling accessory for hot days," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the ANYWHERE FAN."
The patent pending invention provides a portable way to cool an individual in warm climates or situations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a fan or other cooling device. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent overheating. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a hands-free way to stay cool."
The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1167, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
SOURCE InventHelp
