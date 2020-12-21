InventHelp Inventor Develops Cover for a Urinary catheter Collection Bag (SFO-723)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I designed this medical accessory out of a personal need since I use a catheter," said an inventor from San Francisco, Calif. "Its purpose is to prevent problems with odor and having the bag break when being emptied.

He developed CUSTOM CATH to provide a way to empty a catheter collection bag without removing it. Neat and discreet, it eliminates the need for cleanup of urine spills. At the same time, it eliminates the risk of the unpleasant odor associated with standard catheters. Thus, it facilitates improved confidence and self-esteem for users. This innovation also saves time and effort. Users will appreciate how durable, convenient, effective and easy to use it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-723, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

