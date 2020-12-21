+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren!** +++-w-
21.12.2020 21:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Cover for a Urinary catheter Collection Bag (SFO-723)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I designed this medical accessory out of a personal need since I use a catheter," said an inventor from San Francisco, Calif. "Its purpose is to prevent problems with odor and having the bag break when being emptied.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed CUSTOM CATH to provide a way to empty a catheter collection bag without removing it. Neat and discreet, it eliminates the need for cleanup of urine spills. At the same time, it eliminates the risk of the unpleasant odor associated with standard catheters. Thus, it facilitates improved confidence and self-esteem for users. This innovation also saves time and effort. Users will appreciate how durable, convenient, effective and easy to use it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-723, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cover-for-a-urinary-catheter-collection-bag-sfo-723-301191340.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones kämpft sich ins Plus -- Neue Corona-Variante verschreckt: ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Start der neuen Woche tiefrot. Der DAX bewegte sich klar in der Verlustzone. Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen