InventHelp Inventor Develops Damage-Proof Window Shutter (OTW-200)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Oklahoma City, Okla., has developed the PROTECTIVE WINDOW SHUTTER, a redesigned shutter assembly that completely shields a window to protect against storm damage, prevent break-ins and enhance energy efficiency.

"I live in Oklahoma, and hail storms can be very damaging to windows. These storms cause windows to crack and break, and sometimes they are completely destroyed. This inspired me to develop a new shutter assembly that would protect windows," said the inventor. The PROTECTIVE WINDOW SHUTTER protects the window from severe weather, such as strong, destructive winds and hail. It also minimizes heat buildup on a window from direct sunshine. In addition, it improves the security of a household or commercial building. With this shutter assembly in place, users will not have to worry about costs associated with replacing broken windows. This easy-to-mount and use shutter assembly is durable for years of effective use. Finally, it is producible in various lengths and widths.

