08.05.2020 18:45:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Accessory for Rear Vehicle Lights (MTN-3323)
PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cool and functional way to decorate my car," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the CAR-TOOS."
The invention provides an effective way to customize the rear lights on a vehicle. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to dull, original rear lighting. As a result, it enhances fun and style. The invention features a simple and secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and automotive enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a driver to show off their personality and style."
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3323, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
