29.07.2019 17:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Tile Option for Floors, Cabinets and Furniture (AAT-4268)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique way to enhance floors, cabinets and furniture," said an inventor, from Austell, Ga., "so I invented the SG TILE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to customize flooring, cabinets and furniture pieces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional floor and furniture tiles. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to install so it is ideal for floor and cabinet installers, interior decorators and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a decorative alternative to traditional tiles and styles."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-decorative-tile-option-for-floors-cabinets-and-furniture-aat-4268-300891057.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit roten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zum Wochenstart Zurückhaltung zu spüren. Der DAX kam letztlich kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street tendiert in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Montag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB