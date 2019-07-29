PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique way to enhance floors, cabinets and furniture," said an inventor, from Austell, Ga., "so I invented the SG TILE."

The invention provides an effective way to customize flooring, cabinets and furniture pieces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional floor and furniture tiles. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to install so it is ideal for floor and cabinet installers, interior decorators and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a decorative alternative to traditional tiles and styles."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-decorative-tile-option-for-floors-cabinets-and-furniture-aat-4268-300891057.html

SOURCE InventHelp