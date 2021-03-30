+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
30.03.2021 19:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Scrub and Clean the Back (CNC-641)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have trouble washing my back and thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented MY SHOWER BUDDY. My design could improve hygiene while providing a more relaxing shower experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to scrub and clean the back while showering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to reaching or using a handled scrubbing tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable and therapeutic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-scrub-and-clean-the-back-cnc-641-301258239.html

SOURCE InventHelp

