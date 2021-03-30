InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Scrub and Clean the Back (CNC-641)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have trouble washing my back and thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented MY SHOWER BUDDY. My design could improve hygiene while providing a more relaxing shower experience."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to scrub and clean the back while showering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to reaching or using a handled scrubbing tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable and therapeutic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

