InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Lift (JMC-2259)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father passed and left our family 50 acres. I was trying to make a road through the woods and I struggled and was sore after trying to cut down the trees by myself," said an inventor from Lampe, Missouri. "I tried to make something to ease my back, lift the trees and save my chainsaw."

He developed the patent-pending LOG LIFTER to provide a platform to hold up a fallen tree for cutting purposes in order to keep debris away from the chain and chain bar. This could ensure the longevity of the chain. This invention could reduce the need to roll logs. Additionally, it would feature an efficient, safe and easy to use design.

