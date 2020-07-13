+++ Zertifikate Award Austria 2020: Stimmen Sie jetzt für den besten Emittenten im Bereich Info & Service ab! +++-w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Lift (JMC-2259)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father passed and left our family 50 acres. I was trying to make a road through the woods and I struggled and was sore after trying to cut down the trees by myself," said an inventor from Lampe, Missouri. "I tried to make something to ease my back, lift the trees and save my chainsaw."

He developed the patent-pending LOG LIFTER to provide a platform to hold up a fallen tree for cutting purposes in order to keep debris away from the chain and chain bar. This could ensure the longevity of the chain. This invention could reduce the need to roll logs. Additionally, it would feature an efficient, safe and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2259, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-lift-jmc-2259-301091383.html

SOURCE InventHelp

