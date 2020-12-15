PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I continually loose my lighters," said an inventor from Charleston, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a better lighter that could be secured to various locations to ensure that it was easy to locate."

He developed THE CLIP ON to ensure that lighters remain close at hand and were readily accessible. This would eliminate their frequent misplacement and loss. This invention could be secured to clothing, accessories or smoking products. Additionally, it would be easily visible in dimly-lit areas.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3827, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-locate-lighter-cba-3827-301191156.html

SOURCE InventHelp