06.08.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Transport Suitcases (NJD-2156)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I helped a woman at the airport who was struggling to manage her suitcases and various personal items," said an inventor from Jersey City, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a device that could effectively transport several articles of luggage at the same time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending LUGGAGE TRAIN to free the traveler's hands while saving valuable time. This invention would reduce stress and strain placed upon the wrists, arms and backs. Additionally, it would be simple to use and could eliminate the traveler searching for a cart or paying a porter.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of  InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-transport-suitcases-njd-2156-301105283.html

SOURCE InventHelp

