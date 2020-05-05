|
05.05.2020 17:45:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Block Seat Belt Glare (SDB-1394)
PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to prevent seat belt glare while driving," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented SEATBELT SAVERS."
The invention provides an effective way to block reflective glare from a seat belt buckle while traveling. In doing so, it could help to prevent glare-related distractions. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design solves the problems associated with reflective glares."
The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1394, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
