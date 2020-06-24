InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient and Economical Food Packaging Design (TPA-2945)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to reach the food on the bottom of a container like mayonnaise, jelly or peanut butter," said an inventor, from Safety Harbor, Fla., "so I invented the JAR LIFT."

The patent pending invention provides an easier way to access the entire contents of a food container. In doing so, it reduces the need to scrape the interior of the container with a knife or spoon. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent messes and waste. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for manufacturers of food preparations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more efficient and economical way to package various food items."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

