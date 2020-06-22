InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Way to Trim Weeds and Mow Grass (CBA-3767)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to simplify the lawn mowing and weed trimming process," said an inventor, from Elloree, S.C., "so I invented the BILLY GOAT."

The patent pending invention provides a more efficient way to trim weeds and mow grass. In doing so, it eliminates the need to dismount a riding mower to trim weeds. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce physical strain. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to hold and walk with a heavy weed trimmer."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3767, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

