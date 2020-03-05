InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Weed Trimmer (SDB-1390)

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to trim the weeds in my backyard," said an inventor from Perris, Calif. "I grew tired of fussing with the nylon cords on conventional trimmers, which led me to come up with a better, more efficient design."

He developed the ARRIERA H T to provide an efficient way to trim and cut weeds in the yard. The design eliminates the hassle of dealing with nylon cords on traditional weed trimmers. The tool saves time and effort when doing yard work. It is easy to use and gives the yard a well-manicured appearance. Additionally, the invention is ideal for use in areas where a lawn mower cannot reach.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1390, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

